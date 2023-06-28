Denmark’s Prince Christian turns down royal allowance

Prince Christian is turning down his royal allowance—for the time being.

The second in line to the Danish throne, turns 18 this October. This will make him eligible for support from the Danish government, but the Danish Royal House has announced that he will not be taking it.

“Prince Christian’s main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the prince’s upper secondary education,” the Royal House said in a statement.

“It has been agreed with the Prime Minister’s Office that support will only be sought when the prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that.”

The statement implies that Prince Christian will only accept the royal allowance when he begins working as a full-time royal. As of now, when he’s in school, he will forgo the monetary support.

Prince Christian only appears on major events with the Danish royal family. This includes the recent 83rd birthday celebrations of Queen Margrethe.

Source: Yahoo.com