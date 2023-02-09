Denmark / General news

Danish Queen Magrethe to undergo extensive back surgery

Denmark’s royal palace announced on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, that Queen Margrethe II will undergo extensive back surgery later this month.

“During a long period, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and in recent times the situation has worsened,” the statement said.

The operation is planned for Wednesday, 22 February at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, where the Queen will also be hospitalized afterward.

According to Yahoo, Her Majesty had canceled events, including the opening of an exhibition in Copenhagen in the past several days.

The Danish royal house as well added that the Queen’s official program in the near future will either be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of The Royal Family.

