Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN meets Swedish Ambassador

The Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community Dato’ Astanah Abdul Aziz met with the Ambassador of Sweden to ASEAN Daniel Blockert.

They discussed strengthening bilateral cooperations between Sweden and ASEAN. Furthermore, they talked on how to strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and the European Union.

The political and economic union ASEAN consists of Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

