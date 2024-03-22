Swedish Ambassador presents credentials to ASEAN

The Swedish Ambassador, Daniel Blockert, presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn. This happened yesterday, 21 March 2024, at the ASEAN headquarters as part of Daniel Blockert assuming his office as Sweden’s Ambassador to ASEAN.

Daniel Blockert was warmly welcomed by Dr. Kao Kim Huorn who acknowledged Blockert’s commitment to strengthen the relation between ASEAN and Sweden.

Dr. Kao Kim Hourn said the following about the upcoming collaboration:

“ASEAN looks forward to cooperate and collaborate with Sweden in areas of mutual interest bilaterally as well as through the ASEAN-EU framework.”

As a response Ambassador Blockert said, “For Sweden, it is important to not only maintain a relationship with ASEAN, but also to strengthen it, including by advancing the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership.”

Daniel Blockert succeeds the previous Ambassador of Sweden to ASEAN, Marina Berg, who completed her tenure on 13 August 2023.

Source: ASEAN