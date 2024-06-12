Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs attends Oslo Forum

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi is attending the Oslo Forum 2024 on improving the mediation of armed conflicts. More than 100 leaders, conflict mediators, and actors will gather in Norway for two days to discuss peace efforts amidst rising global conflicts. This year the forum had the theme “Mediation against all odds”.

Discussions will focus on the current geopolitical hotspots, such as Myanmar, Gaza, Ukraine and South Sudan. The meeting is hosted by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD). The aim is to create an informal discussion on perspectives as well as exploring innovative approaches.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide said, that peace diplomacy is a small investment, when comparing to the both human and economic costs of war and conflict.

“When public discourse is characterised by polarisation and conflict, venues such as the Oslo Forum provide an opportunity for parties and other actors to talk to each other about difficult issues and focus on solutions,” he added.

The agenda will also focus on how to secures sustainable ceasefires, how to address maritime disputes and how to tackle violence from criminal organizations.

Source: hdcentre.org