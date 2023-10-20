Discount on 170,000 SIA tickets in November

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new campaign offering customers a discount on more than 170,000 tickets from Singapore to 71 destinations.

The discounts are valid for many flights taking place between January and September 2024, whether you fly on Business, Premium Economy or Economy classes. Online sales with the discounted prices will open on November 3 and continue until November 16.

The campaign is being launched as part of the upcoming ‘Time to Fly’ travel fair, which takes place from November 3 to November 5.

During the fair, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot, will also feature exclusive deals on 200,000 one-way tickets.

“Our biggest ‘Time to Fly’ travel fair, offers customers attractive discounts on 170,000 SIA round-trip tickets, and 200,000 one-way Scoot tickets from Singapore to around the world.” Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer of Singapore Airlines, said.

SIA is also giving passengers a chance to win giveaways including two Business Class round-trip tickets to: Denpasar Bali (Indonesia), Male (the Maldives), Osaka (Japan), and Phuket (Thailand). This is only during the three-day ‘Time to Fly fair.’

Source: gulfnews.com