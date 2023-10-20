Marimekko launches its first shop in Malaysia

Finnish clothing brand Marimekko launched its first shop in Malaysia yesterday on 19 October, 2023.

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur joined the celebration of the opening in the shopping mall, Suria KLCC, and was ‘happy to see the Finnish brand expanding its business in Malaysia whilst promoting Finnish design and quality’, the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

“Many thanks for inviting us, and we wish Marimekko a lot of success in Malaysia!” the post concluded.

A rather famous fashion-updating platform, Buro Malaysia, also addressed the opening on its Instagram, showcasing the ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as displaying some of the new designs.

“Known for its bold prints and colors, the Finnish lifestyle brand thrives at the intersection of fashion, art and architecture, offering an extensive lineup of goods ranging from high-quality clothes to home decor,” Buro wrote in the post.

If you wish to visit the new store in Kuala Lumpur, it can be found it at level one inside Suria KLCC.

Source: Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur