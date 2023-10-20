Swedish family raised 735.000 SEK to fly young woman home

A 25 year old Swedish woman, Felicia Cedergren, who was in coma after a motorcycle accident on Koh Samui on 8 October 2023, was last night, 19 October 2023 evacuated back to Sweden. More than four thousand people had helped fund the special medical evacuation flight with a total donation of 735.000 SEK via a Go-Fund-Me page.

“Now the plane leaves Koh Samui at 19.15 and lands just one hour later. Then the plane leaves Bangkok for Sweden at 00 local time and lands at 0700 Swedish time on 10 October,” wrote Felicia’s mother Susanna Cedergren on the Go Fund Me page, which she had set up.

A campaign by some people in Sweden claimed a few days into the collection that the whole thing was fake. There never was an accident and the woman was not hospitalized. The family just wanted to cash in on selling a pitiful story, they claimed. ScandAsia received emails blaming the media for buying the scam and help solicit money from gullible people. Similar letters had been sent to media in Sweden.

ScandAsia confirmed quickly with the hospital that the young woman was indeed hospitalized there and the police in Koh Samui confirmed that the accident was real and that the story was not a scam.

Read the original article here: https://scandasia.com/25-year-old-swedish-girl-in-a-coma-after-accident-in-thailand-her-family-is-struggling-to-bring-her-home/

