The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong and partners invite you to discover Hong Kong’s Role as an International Financial Centre in the Digital World on 20 September.

About the event, SwedCham Hong Kong writes:

What’s next for Hong Kong’s role as an international financial center in the digital world?

We are happy to co-organize this exclusive talk for our business communities, particularly those active in banking, investment, asset management, and trading.

From H-share listings to global leader in IPOs, from Stock Connect to Bond Connect, Charles Li shares his perspectives and lessons learned from his career as an international leader bringing innovations to Asia’s and Hong Kong’s financial markets.

A view on what is the next big opportunity for Hong Kong as a global connector amid the Chinese economy’s ongoing digital transformation. In particular, how Charles’s new venture, Micro Connect, and its new investment model will enable unprecedented global participation in China’s small businesses, enabling Hong Kong to continue delivering financial markets innovation within the existing regulatory and operational framework.

This is a hybrid event, meaning attendees will have the option to register for either in-person or online attendance. In-person tickets will be limited in quantity.

Find more information and sign up here