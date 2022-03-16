SwedCham Hong Kong launch virtual charity run ‘Race to Raise’

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce has launched their virtual charity run, Race to Raise which is a COVID-safe event where the proceeds will benefit PathFinders.

More about the charity run, SwedCham writes:

Time to get moving – join the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in a virtual, flexible, and COVID-19 safe – RACE to RAISE. Compete with your colleagues, friends, or family and raise money in the process. Help us help PathFinders, working with and for the Migrant Domestic Workers community.

The ongoing wave of COVID-19 has seen an alarming rise in Migrant Domestic Workers being left homeless on testing positive. In these particularly tough times, the Chamber has teamed up with Pathfinders and RaceONE to offer you a virtual, flexible competition to benefit Domestic workers in need. You can participate wherever, however, and whenever you like. Run, hike or walk at your favorite spot in the city anytime between March 16 – April 16, by registering for 5km and/or 10km.

Secure your race entry now and donate to PathFinders

You register to the Race to Raise through the RaceONE web page. You can choose between 5 km and/or 10 km. Donate and register by purchasing the start entry sum of your choosing.

To be part of Race to Raise you can register on the SwedCham member RaceONE’s race site. Once registered you will receive a confirmation mail with a code (that you will need to enter in the RaceONE-app). Download the app in AppStore or Google Play. Click on the “Race” symbol and then “Select race”, insert the code, and get going!

After you’ve finished your race, you can see your result and how well you have done compared to all other participants – just like any race.

Race information

Price: HKD 149 | HKD 299 | HKD 569 | HKD 829 | HKD 1,299 | HKD 2,879 | HKD 4,249 | HKD 9,999 *

Length: 5km and/or 10 km

Date: March 16 – April 16

* Donate and register by purchasing the start entry sum of your choosing. All surpluses will go to Pathfinder’s and help their work in providing shelter and support for Migrant Domestic Workers in Hong Kong.

Find more information here