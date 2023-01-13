DNB and Ericsson launch academic programme to develop tech talent in Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced the Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Ericsson launch of the “MY5G Ericsson Malaysia Pioneers Programme.”

The programme is a free online academic programme on digital technologies and 5G for all students at tertiary level nationwide and emerged online on 11 January 2023.

As 5G catalyses the country’s socioeconomic transformation and shapes the future of education, the MY5G Ericsson Malaysia Pioneers Programme serves DNB’s objective of contributing to the development of tech talent throughout the country by cultivating a new generation of independent and self-motivated learners.

According to DNB and Ericsson, developing future leaders – the beneficiaries of 5G – requires access to tools and materials for the next generation. Therefore, and specially curated for Malaysian students, the programme will deliver 42 hours of learning content designed to raise digital skills, knowledge, and awareness of emerging technologies.

As part of the curriculum, students are also provided with an opportunity to creatively address actual problems within various Malaysian industries and sectors by discovering, analysing, and developing AI-powered digital solutions.

This will allow students to develop the skills and competencies they need to meet the rapidly changing skill requirements in today’s increasingly digital world.

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Program Manager for Ericsson in Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ellen Alarilla, said Ericsson is proud to contribute to the development of the 5G ecosystem by launching this course nationwide to all students at the tertiary level.

– Ericsson believes in a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business and pioneers a sustainable future, and this vision can only be realised by ensuring that students have access to quality educational content on 5G and related technologies, she said.

MY5G Ericsson Malaysia Pioneers Programme Director at DNB, Dr Ahmad Helmi Bin Azhar, said the only way forward for the nation’s economy is to nurture talent and up the game in terms of creativity and innovation.

– Our education system must be futureproof in a way that our schools become the essential incubators where young talent is exposed to future technologies and applications. As we continue to accelerate the deployment of the national 5G network, we are also laying down the foundation for the digital economy and helping drive digital literacy in Malaysia, he said.

Students interested in learning more about the MY5G Ericsson Malaysia Pioneers Programme can register through this link: https://educate.ericsson.net/educate/#/register/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJkYXRhIjp7ImxwX2lkIjoiNjM0ZTU5YzM0ZmNiMmFjNmFmYjAxM2ExIiwicHJvamVjdF9pZCI6IjYzNWExZTdjODBiMTZlNDVhMGU4OTQ1OSJ9LCJjcmVhdGVkIjoxNjY5NzM5NzIyNzI3LCJpYXQiOjE2Njk3Mzk3MjIsImV4cCI6MTY4ODE0MjkyMiwiaXNzIjoidXJuOi9jb25uZWN0dG9sZWFybiJ9.lBfaD5CFH9KJkjEokF2qZhG3kXs-LhSflhmbYW5smEY

Additional information: https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2/2023/1/dnb-and-ericsson-launch-online-academic-programme-on-5g-and-digital-technology-in-malaysia

Source: https://www.eurocham.my/news?pagedetail=4277&fbclid=IwAR3JVN30W2zsjdl6vDWpolVCOeesJbzyVOcSCE6VyUW9i3F6LCIEis1B3JY