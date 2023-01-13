Community news / Norway / Singapore

Norwegian Seamen’s Church to host “New in Singapore” event.

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Gain insights on being new to Singapore while enjoying tacos and waffles. Image: Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore

Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore hosts the half-yearly event “New in Singapore” for all new Norwegians on 4 February.

It will be possible to gain valuable insights on practical matters and the representatives will answer potential questions as satisfactory as possible.

Representatives include Ambassador, Eivind S. Homme, of the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, Paul Kastmann of Innovasjon Norge, Anders Hegre of the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS) and Sigrid Maria Inderberg of the Norwegian Cultural Center.

The Church promises servings of tacos and waffles and encourages both newcomers and experienced expats to participate as it is a sublime opportunity to meet and greet new Norwegians in Singapore.

Information and registration: https://www.sjomannskirken.no/kirke/singapore/aktuelt/ny-i-singapore-pamelding/?fbclid=IwAR3cG9pbW5M8KoEr0lQNCB8dsMZ-biNoBf5XW0hz9tPyXZxYAJqjIh-ymeU

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

Related posts:

Successful virtual meeting for New Norwegians In Singapore christmasIt’s time for the Norwegian Christmas Bazaar in Singapore Sjømannskirken invite the Norwegian colony to an event about life in Singapore SWEA’s Lucia Choir to visit the Norwegian Seamen’s Church Singapore

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *