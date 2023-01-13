Norwegian Seamen’s Church to host “New in Singapore” event.

Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore hosts the half-yearly event “New in Singapore” for all new Norwegians on 4 February.

It will be possible to gain valuable insights on practical matters and the representatives will answer potential questions as satisfactory as possible.

Representatives include Ambassador, Eivind S. Homme, of the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, Paul Kastmann of Innovasjon Norge, Anders Hegre of the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS) and Sigrid Maria Inderberg of the Norwegian Cultural Center.

The Church promises servings of tacos and waffles and encourages both newcomers and experienced expats to participate as it is a sublime opportunity to meet and greet new Norwegians in Singapore.

Information and registration: https://www.sjomannskirken.no/kirke/singapore/aktuelt/ny-i-singapore-pamelding/?fbclid=IwAR3cG9pbW5M8KoEr0lQNCB8dsMZ-biNoBf5XW0hz9tPyXZxYAJqjIh-ymeU

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel