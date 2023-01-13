Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Five-A-Side Tournament at the Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

Feel like a fun-filled Saturday with hygge and Danish football atmosphere? Find your seat at the Danish five-a-side tournament at Turf City, premier pitch. Image: Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore invites you to Danish Five-A-Side Tournament 2023 at Turf City Premier Pitch tomorrow on 14 January.

Upon a World Cup that ended for Denmark a little earlier than anticipated, you can instead indulge in a football celebration together with family, friends and neighbors.

The Church reports 16 teams with association to Denmark has announced their arrival and encourages a lively and enthusiastic support from the spectators area.

The Church will be selling hotdogs, beverages and sweets.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore

