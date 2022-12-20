Finland / General news / Thailand

Drunk Finnish man found blacked out on Pattaya road

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo by The Pattaya News.

A drunk Finnish man (name unrevealed) was found blacked out in the middle of a Pattaya road, in Chonburi province past midnight of Sunday, 19 December 2022.

According to The Pattaya News, Sawang Boriboon rescuers attended the incident where the man’s motorbike and himself were sprawled on the road.

With no injuries, the tourist was given ammonia to help him be conscious and recover from his intoxicating state before being escorted home safely.

At present, there is no report of legal charges over the man’s drunk driving.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2022/12/19/intoxicated-finnish-tourist-falls-off-motorbike-and-blacks-out-in-middle-of-busy-pattaya-road/

