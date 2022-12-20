Swedish DJ Alesso concert in Philippines suddenly canceled

The concert “ALESSO featuring Acraze” of the Swedish DJ Alesso at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, the Philippines was suddenly canceled on Saturday, 17 December 2022.

“Manila, due to circumstances that were out of my control, I’m deeply sorry that my show was canceled,” posted the artist on his Instagram Stories following the change.

According to Interaksyon, there were several negative comments from his fans due to his never showing up.

“You disappoint us here in MANILA,” an Instagram user said with a crying emoji.

“You were supposed to be in Manila YESTERDAY for a PAID CONCERT,” another Instagram user commented.

However, the concert’s organizer, Ovation Productions, announced that Alesso’s performance “will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

