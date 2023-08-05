General news / Thailand

8 dies from train hitting pickup truck in central region of Thailand

The accident scene captured by Thai PBS World.

Eight people including five men and three women were killed after a train hit a pickup truck at a railway crossing in Chachoengsao province in the central region of Thailand on Friday morning, 4 August 2023.

Additionally, three people were seriously injured. All victims in the accident were the workers of a fish farm in Chachoengsao traveling from Bangkok’s Ladkrabang district.

The driver of the truck who survived said the train crashed into the back of the truck.

Approaching the railway crossing at about 3am, he saw a train heading towards them, but one of the workers on the back of the truck urged him to cross the track in front of the train, which he did, hoping that he would make it safely, citing the Thai PBS World.

