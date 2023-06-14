General news / Thailand

Thai and foreign tourists injured after van heading to Krabi crash

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the accident by 77kaoded via The Pattaya News.

A minivan heading to Krabi crashed on the Petchkasem Road (Phatthalung – Trang in Thailand) on Tuesday, 13 June 2023, causing five people, three foreigners (no specific nationality revealed) and two Thai tourists, to be injured.

All victims were taken to a local hospital after an emergency rescue team arrived at the scene.

According to The Pattaya News, the driver Mr. Sakkarin Ruengsitiwutthikun admitted that he fell asleep at the wheel, losing control of the minivan on a wet road.

Currently, police are investigating further legal action against the driver.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/06/14/five-people-injured-including-foreign-tourists-after-minivan-crash-in-phatthalung/

