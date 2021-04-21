Embassy of Denmark in China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Danish Hot Dog stand

The Embassy of Denmark in China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Danish Hot Dog cart (pølsevogn) at the embassy’s yard in Beijing on 16 April with the following update:

“Yesterday we celebrated the Hot Dog stand’s 100th birthday at the embassy yard in Beijing.

The first 6 Hot Dog carts rolled out into the streets of Copenhagen 100 years ago. When the Hot Dog cart’s popularity was at its highest, you could find around 700 carts around Denmark.

Today, the number has unfortunately decreased to 100 carts – plus a single Hot Dog cart in China!

For the big birthday party, foodies and local Beijingers were invited to taste the traditional Danish Hot Dog with all it comes with, and it is not wrong to say that it went down like hot bread!

Big and small enjoyed the Danish hot dog, and it was truly an unforgettable evening.”