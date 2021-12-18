Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes new Head of Public Diplomacy & Partnerships

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes the new Head of Public Diplomacy & Partnerships, Annette Oestergaard Joergensen who recently joined the Embassy in the city-state.

In her role, Annette Oestergaard Joergensen is responsible for public diplomacy activities and communication, as well as existing and future partnerships between government entities, research institutions, and other organizations in Singapore and Denmark, the Embassy says.

One of the projects Annette Oestergaard Joergensen has already been involved in is an exhibition celebrating the 200 years of green ties between Singapore and Denmark at Singapore’s Botanical Gardens. The exhibition pays tribute to Danish botanist Nathaniel Wallich while also celebrating modern and future examples of the good green agenda cooperation between Denmark and Singapore. It was launched at the end of November and is open to the public until 2 January.

Before joining the Embassy in Singapore, Annette Oestergaard Joergensen worked as Chief Advisor and Team Leader in the Danish Business Authority, Ministry of Business Affairs in Denmark. From her prior roles, Annette knows all the ins and outs of the Danish business policy system and she has extensive experience within International Trade, EU affairs, Digital and Business Policy.

Moreover, the Embassy shares that Annette Oestergaard Joergensen holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen and has lived and studied in the US, Australia, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.