Internship at the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore

Are you dreaming of a dynamic everyday life in an international environment where you help to promote Danish interests in one of the world’s forward-rushing markets?

Use your interest in trade, communication, politics, and diplomacy in a six-month internship for Danish graduate students.

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore offers two internships twice a year. The positions are from August 1 to January 31 for the fall semester and February 1 to July 31 for the spring semester. The application deadline for the internship starting in August is 13 March and the application deadline for the internship starting in February is 8 September.

About Singapore and the Embassy

Singapore is Southeast Asia’s undisputed business center and together with Denmark, Singapore is in the top ten on the list of the best countries to do business in. The island state, known for its strong economy, low corruption rates, and high standard of living, is used by many companies as a testbed for their products in the region. At the same time, Singapore is known as Asia’s greenest metropolis, and sustainability is high on the agenda, as in Denmark.

The green agenda also takes up a lot of the embassy’s work when they look after Denmark’s interests in Singapore, and when they assist Danish companies in establishing themselves in the market. The Embassy handles tasks within economic diplomacy, public diplomacy, EU cooperation, political reporting, delegation visits as well as consular and administrative tasks.

