Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes new student assistants

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes their two new student assistants Naomi and Amanda who have chosen to spice up their studies and join an ambitious and dynamic team at the Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore.

As small, open, and advanced economies, Denmark and Singapore have many common interests. Amongst the most notable are their reliance on international trade, their digital ambitions and plans to develop a greener, more sustainable future. As these efforts are only achieved through close partnerships with private businesses and innovators, the Embassy has been strengthening its team.

Naomi is Danish with Vietnamese roots. She is genuinely interested in the Asian business landscape, so last summer she took the leap and came to Singapore to do her full master’s degree in Management (Marketing Track) at Singapore Management University.

Amanda is a Political Science & Finance major at Singapore Management University. Driven by impact, Amanda enjoys making sense of the world through problem-solving efforts. Amanda was born in KL and raised in the Little Red Dot and she has already traveled to all corners of the world!