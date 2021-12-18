Tetra Pak teams up with Government and Industrial partners to drive EPR in Thailand

The Swedish-Swiss processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak, along with 50 other leading companies and NGOs, signed an MOU to further drive the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiative in Thailand, the company recently announced.

According to the statement, the initiative, which is organized by the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Environment or TIPMSE (under the Federation of Thai Industries), is aimed at developing sustainable packaging management processes in line with the national agenda of furthering the circular economy and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy.

This program is endorsed by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), as well as the local government of Chonburi province.

This expansive collaboration between the public and private sectors involves manufacturers, distributors, waste collectors and recyclers, education institutions, and overseas organizations who have joined forces to propel forward an EPR-based packaging model for Thailand.

The implementation of this model will include further development of processes related to packaging sorting, collection, and transportation, establishing sorting points, as well as increasing public awareness and responsible attitudes towards recycling.

The MOU confirms the commitment of Tetra Pak Thailand, as well as all of the parties, to the common goal, and paves the way for further cooperation of all sectors in driving the Sustainable Circular Economy according to the EPR Guidelines, the company said.