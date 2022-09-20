Danish Energy Delegation visits the Philippines to discuss green energy transition

As the first business delegation to arrive in 3 years, the Danish Energy Delegation was welcomed in the Philippines at the Embassy of Denmark on 14 September 2022. The delegation’s visit was co-organized by Dansk Industri (DI) and included representatives from various Danish companies and organizations dealing with wind-, solar- and geothermal energy, nuclear power, fuel cell technology, energy efficiency, project consultancy and financing.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, the delegation has had productive discussions on key challenges of the local energy market and potential areas of collaboration between Danish and Filipino companies.

Representatives from the Department of Energy Philippines and Philippines Board of Investments introduced key aspects of the energy landscape of the Philippines, and suggestions to how companies can contribute to the Government’s push for green transition. The visit further featured discussions on the economic outlook for the Philippines along with investment opportunities in the energy sector and energy projects.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DenmarkinthePhilippines