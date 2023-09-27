China and Norway will further green cooperation

Cooperation between China and Norway on a more sustainable future is on the right track. The state secretary of Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, said on Tuesday, September 26.

Kravik emphasized that Norway and China have collaborated extensively on tackling climate change and environmental issues.

“Today, we are facing other challenges, connected to climate change and environment. This is an area where Norway and China have substantially cooperated over a number of years. We hope that to continue to do so,” Kravik said during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Norway. The reception was to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Norway and China. Kravik believes this milestone will provide opportunities to further boost collaborative efforts.

“I’m certain that the business community and our respective diplomatic and trade representatives will contribute to making the years to come prosperous for both our countries,” he said.

Hou Yue, the Chinese ambassador to Norway, said that China has become Norway’s second-largest source of imports, and the largest destination for exports outside Europe.

High-quality Norwegian seafood is becoming popular in Chinese households, while Chinese electric cars are now more commonly seen on Norwegian roads.

“China and Norway share common values in addressing climate change. There is still tremendous potential for cooperation in areas such as marine economy, green transformation and multilateral affairs. All in all, the future of China-Norway relations holds great promise,” said Hou.

Source: english.news.cn