Embassy of Norway to organize “Vietnam Wind Power” event

The The Embassy of Norway in Vietnam is to co-organize the event, “Vietnam Wind Power” on 1 to 2 December 2022 at Lotte Hotel with the Innovation Norway in Hanoi, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), and their other partners.

The event will provide the opportunity for international, local speakers and delegations to meet and connect for further potential collaborations on the wind industry.

During the conference, the key points to be explored include the role of wind power in global energy transition and in Vietnam’s future energy mix, an alternative mechanism to deploy onshore wind, and the route to market strategy for offshore wind.

For attending, please visit here to purchase the ticket.

Please note, early bird discount is available.