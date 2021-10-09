Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok is closing while moving to new premises

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok is moving to new premises and will therefore be closed during the period 4 November to 19 November, the Embassy states.

The Embassy asks visitors who plan to visit the Embassy during this period to do so at an earlier or later time. Visitors who already have an appointment during this period will be contacted separately, the Embassy says.

The new chancellery is located in the same building, but on the 8th floor and the Embassy’s new address will from 22 November onwards be:

Embassy of Sweden

8th floor, One Pacific Place,

140 Sukhumvit Road (between soi 4-6)

Bangkok 10110