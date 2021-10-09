Team Finland invite Finnish companies to biannual meeting in Beijing

Team Finland is inviting Finnish companies to Team Finland’s biannual meeting in Beijing for a chance to meet the majority of Team Finland China representatives and exchange information and ideas.

Team Finland writes:

The next Team Finland Biannual meeting will take place in Beijing on 19 October at the Finnish Ambassador’s Residence. Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Ambassador of Finland, chairs the meeting and the Ambassador will host a reception on the evening before as well. Finnish company representatives are welcome to join the reception on 18 October at 4.30 pm and the meeting on 19 October at 1 pm.

Please note that these events are strictly for Finnish business representatives. For any questions regarding this, please contact: [email protected]

Registration deadline is 12 October through this link