Digital edition of Study in Europe drew record high attendees from across ASEAN 

The recent digital edition of Study In Europe #EUSIE21 drew a record 15,000 attendees from across ASEAN, according to the Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

It presented 30 webinars on higher education options across Europe, including options in Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

If you missed the webinars covering studying in Finland or would like to recap some of the discussions, the webinars are now available to watch at the Embassy of Finland in Singapore’s YouTube channel.

You can learn more about studying and living in Finland in the “Study in Finland – The Happiest Country in the World” Webinar recording here and hear what international students have learned and experienced in Finland in the “Suomi Student Stories” Webinar recording here.

More information about studying in Finland can also be found here