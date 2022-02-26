Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi congratulated SIMP-graduates

The recent SIMP Asia has come to an end and the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi therefore recently congratulated three ambitious and innovative Vietnamese business leaders for having graduated from the program.

SIMP Asia is a unique leadership program focused on strengthening the capacity of business leaders in sustainable business practices and responsible leadership.

The Embassy shares that in the morning, Ms. Hoang Thi Anh Thu from Global Property Investment and Mr. Dao Nguyen Khanh from Siam City Cement Vietnam – this year’s graduates – listened to presentations from the Embassy, Business Sweden, and Swedish Workplace Program, and engaged in a discussion to better understand how Team Sweden works with innovation, sustainability, and safety in Vietnam.

Later in the evening, Ambassador Ann Måwe hosted a small Sweden-inspired graduation dinner at the Swedish Residence in Hanoi, to celebrate the graduates’ success and to hand over their diplomas. During the dinner, the Ambassador conveyed her deepest congratulations to the graduates and wished them the best of luck as they now join the global sustainability transformation, the Embassy shares.

The third graduate – Ms. Ho Thi Loan from Nafoods Group Jsc. – could not join the event as she was out of the country, but the Embassy looks forward to handing over the diploma at another occasion, the Embassy notes.