Last week, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi witnessed the inauguration of Water for All – an initiative by Atlas Copco – a Swedish company in Nong Lay, Thuan Chau, Son La province, northwest Vietnam.

The Embassy shares that Water for All is Atlas Copco’s main community engagement initiative. Since it started in 1984, the employee-driven initiative “Water for All” has empowered people through access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, thereby contributing to healthy societies and poverty around the world.

Women and young girls are particularly affected by the lack of water and sanitation, and all projects supported by Water for All thus aim to positively impact the lives of especially women and girls.

The initiative in Nong Lay, Thuan Chau will benefit at least 650 school pupils and teachers of a local school as well as ethnic households living nearby in one of the most isolated, remote, and poorest areas of the country.

Atlas Copco has a long history of cutting-edge technology and innovative, reliable, and energy-efficient products, for industries and businesses. Today’s water initiative is a strong commitment of the company for better access to water and sanitation for the younger generation of Vietnam, said Ms. Dang Phuong Lan, Trade, Economics, and Education Adviser from the Embassy as part of her speech at the handover ceremony in Noong Lay, Thuan Chau.

By now, there is local Water for All organizations in more than 50 countries, reaching millions of people all over the world.