Sweden prepare new Vietnamese students coming to study in the Nordic country

The Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam is together with the Swedish Institute sponsoring an event titled “Welcome back & Welcome to Sweden!” for Vietnamese students who are going to study in Sweden in the next school year, the Embassy announces.

More about the event:

The Swedish University Network in Vietnam (SUNV) and the Sweden-Vietnam International Student Network (SANV) are pleased to invite you to the event “Welcome back & Welcome to Sweden!” on 11 August.

The event is supported by the Swedish Institute and the Swedish Embassy in Vietnam and the activity is organized by SUNV in collaboration with SANV. The event aims to prepare students for what they need to bring in their luggage and share experiences for new Vietnamese students who are coming to Sweden in the next school year, and at the same time welcome talented Vietnamese alumni home after completing their studies in Sweden.

Find more information and sign up here