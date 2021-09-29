UNDP launches new handbook with support from Sweden

UNDP, with support from the Government of Sweden, is launching “Getting the Story – Reporting Business and Human Rights: A handbook for journalists, communicators, and campaigners” on 30 September.

The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi states that business and human rights issues cut across all types of news stories, from fashion to politics to the environment. These stories are often complex and require a unique set of skills to identify, pitch, and investigate, but they also have the power to bring critical issues to the public and political agenda.

It is the first guidance published by UNDP for reporting on business and human rights. The handbook – written by a journalist, with journalists, for journalists – is designed as a tool to help everyone from journalists, campaigners, and activists developing their own stories to those conducting media and communications training better communicate business and human rights topics.

More about the launch event:

In this 90-minute session, you’ll hear stories from journalists with experience reporting business and human rights stories and learn how they integrate business and human rights into their work. The publication Reporting Business and Human Rights: A handbook for journalists, communicators, and campaigners will also be introduced during the event.

Find more information and sign up here