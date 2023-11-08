Swedish Ambassador pays visit to Quang Nam province of Vietnam

The Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe recently paid a visit to Quang Nam province and to Ly Thuong Kiet Elementary and Middle School in Hoi An City on Tuesday 7 November 2023.

Along with her Swedish friends, they met with teachers and students and gave out gifts to disadvantaged students. The charity group gave 150 helmets to the children and highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet while riding.

As a part of the activity, the Swedish Ambassador was invited to perform a short show for the students by singing one of her favorite Vietnamese songs, “Em Oi, Ha Noi Pho” which means (Darling, Hanoi Streets). Her singing brought joys to the students, they “applauded loudly,” reported Tuoi Tre News.

Source: Tuoi Tre News