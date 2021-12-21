Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Are you the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore’s new Trade Advisor?

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore is looking for a new Trade Advisor.

More about the position, the Embassy writes:

Do you want to work within international trade to help some of the world’s most forward-looking companies grow their activities in Singapore and Southeast Asia? If your answer is “yes”, this is an opportunity to join a dynamic team at the Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore and make an impact on advancing the global sustainability agenda. 

Apply no later than 14 January 2022.

