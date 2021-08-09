Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh funds scholarships for female students

The Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh funds scholarships offered for Cambodian female students, according to this announcement.

The scholarships are offered by the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (RWI) and given to female students to study ELBBL-English Language Based Bachelor of Law Program at Royal University of Law and Economics ( RULE ) in Phnom Penh.

ELBBL is a 3-year LL.B. program within RULE. The program is tripartite, consisting of coursework, legal writing and research, and practical legal skills. ELBBL’s outstanding curriculum provides a wide range of courses on many fundamental areas of law. It focuses on legal research and writing and prestigious moot court competitions allow students to acquire the skills necessary to succeed in the contemporary legal world.

Interested students can register for the ELBBL English Proficiency Test here

Find more information here