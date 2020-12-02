Cambodia, International relations, Sweden

Swedish embassy in Phnom Penh to close down

Sweden’s ambassador to Cambodia, Mr Björn Häggmark, presented on 7 November 2019 his letters of credence to His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. Now during the year to come, he will close the embassy in Phnom Penh.

On 27 November 2020 the Sweden embassy in Phnom Penh announced:

Changes are being made to Sweden’s diplomatic presence in Cambodia. The Swedish Government decided on the 26 Nov 2020 that the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh will be closed by the end of 2021. Sweden has good relations with Cambodia. These will now continue in new ways.

The intention is to concurrently accredit the Ambassador in Bangkok to Cambodia, and the activities of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MFA) will be transferred to the Embassy in Bangkok. The MFA will no longer have any staff stationed in Cambodia when the Embassy has been closed. Development cooperation will continue to be carried out by Sida.

