Singapore RAS signs genetics agreement with Benchmark

The Singapore-based land-based project, Singapore RAS has signed a long-term agreement for deliveries of Atlantic salmon eggs with Benchmark Genetics, according to this company statement.

Benchmark Genetics brings together the companies Benchmark Genetics Norway AS, Benchmark Genetics Iceland H.F., Benchmark Genetics Chile, Spring Genetics, and Benchmark Genetics Shrimp with breeding centers located in Norway, Iceland, Chile, the USA, Brazil, and Colombia.

According to the company statement, Singapore RAS is in the final phase of financing the first construction phase of a 1000 MT capacity facility. Further, the company is planning an expansion of up to 3000 MT in the next stage.

Singapore RAS has close relations with Norway and has worked on the plans for local production of Atlantic salmon since January 2020. Today, the company is pursuing the first project to farm Atlantic salmon in Singapore and aims to supply the local home market only.

Benchmark will supply genetics from their Icelandic facilities to Singapore as soon as the hatchery and freshwater site is in operation, projected in 2023.

Esben Johnsen, CEO of Singapore RAS elaborates, “We are building a RAS-based facility for Atlantic salmon in Singapore with a strong focus on sustainability and circular economy, using learnings from similar commercial projects in Northern Europe. We aim to build a successful commercial venture that can become a regional center of knowledge and RAS application in South-East Asia. Signing with Benchmark is a part of our widespread stakeholder engagement, which already includes some 10 MOUs and strong agreements with future suppliers and partners.”

About the partnership, Geir Olav Melingen, Commercial Director Benchmark Genetics says, “We are pleased to have signed yet another agreement with a RAS project in Asia, believing that this region will be at the forefront of the growth in the land-based salmon segment worldwide. The fact that Singapore RAS will have a high focus on sustainability, R&D, and deployment and embedding of new technologies makes the company a perfect partner for Benchmark.”