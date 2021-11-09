Swedish ACF support can improve labor rights and labor dispute resolution frameworks in Cambodia

The Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh recently visited the Arbitration Council Foundation in Cambodia, to learn more about their important tasks and how ACF is working to solve labor disputes in Cambodia.

The Arbitration Council is an independent, national institution with quasi-judicial authority derived from the Labour Law of Cambodia. Established in 2003 with the support of the Ministry of Labour, employers, and unions, the Arbitration Council is empowered to assist parties in resolving collective labor disputes in Cambodia.

According to the Embassy, it is anticipated that the Swedish support to ACF can improve access to labor rights and essential labor dispute resolution frameworks in Cambodia to better uphold the respect for labor rights, fair labor practices, and better living conditions for Cambodian workers and employers.