Vietnam starts vaccinating Nordic nationals living in HCMC district 7 

According to the Nordic Embassies in Vietnam, the vaccination of foreign nationals living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 will start today 9 August.

The Norwegian embassy writes:

According to the Vietnamese authorities in District 7, HCMC, vaccination of foreign nationals residing in District 7 will take place from 9 August to 14 August.

Nordic citizens and other expats must show up at Ben Du Thuyen (9A Tran Van Tra, Tan Phong Ward, District 7). The vaccination center is open from 07.30-11.30 and 13.30-17.30. Bring a passport and residence permit showing that you live in District 7.

The embassy will keep informing about the vaccination of foreign nationals in other districts in Ho Chi Minh City as the information comes in. The embassy points out that embassies are not involved in the ongoing vaccination process, but only relays information received from the authorities in HCMC.