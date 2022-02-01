Embassy of Sweden in Singapore welcomes Ambassador-Designate Kent Härstedt

The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore recently welcomed Ambassador-Designate Kent Härstedt to the city-state.

Before assuming his role as Ambassador of Sweden to Singapore, Kent Härstedt was the Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Embassy states.

Speaking on the matter, Ambassador-Designate Kent Härstedt says, “I am very happy to be posted in this dynamic region! It’s been an ambition and a dream for a long time, now coming true. Singapore and Sweden already share strong bilateral relations in trade, research, and education and I look forward to deepening and widening the connections between both countries.”