Join the virtual Nordic Green Conference 2020 and learn more of Nordic sustainable solutions

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore invited on 14 October 2020 to the Nordic Green virtual Conference taking place 29 October 13.00-18.00. The event aim to share on how Nordic experiences in regional energy collaboration can support addressing challenges in Southeast Asia, through an exchange of ideas and concepts, technologies and policies by companies, research communities and government.

As each of the countries in Southeast Asia is addressing similar national challenges related to waste/resource management and decarbonisation, the focus on regional cooperation is getting more relevant.

The Nordic region has developed and deployed sustainability solutions and policies for decades. With experience in cross-border energy collaboration, waste handling and circular economy, the Nordic countries also work together to improve energy security and provide functioning energy and resource regulatory frameworks.

The event is organised by Innovation Norway Asia, Embassy of Sweden in Singapore, Embassy of Finland in Singapore – Suomen suurlähetystö Singaporessa, Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Promote Iceland, Nordic Innovation House Singapore and supported by Nordic Innovation.

Date: 29 October 2020, Thursday

Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Singapore Time)

Agenda & Registration