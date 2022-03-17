The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore is looking for two interns for the autumn semester of 2022.

The Embassy’s activities include trade and political and economic reporting, consular and migration matters as well as defense and security policy-related issues.

One internship is located at the embassy’s department for economic and political affairs. The information is mainly linked to the embassy’s promotion activities and activities related to the academic exchange between Sweden and Singapore. To this must be added certain EU-related activities as well as economic and political reporting.

The other internship is located at the embassy’s defense department. The purpose of the Defense Department is, among other things, to maintain relations with the Armed Forces in the accredited countries and to promote the Swedish defense industry. The tasks will include monitoring and reporting on current defense and security policy issues related to developments in Singapore, Indonesia, and the rest of Southeast Asia, as well as participating in day-to-day operations.

Both positions include supporting the embassy’s other departments.

The internship is unpaid and can only be offered to people who are enrolled at a Swedish university or college, preferably as a student in an area relevant to the internship. The applicant should be in the final phase of his studies and the applicant should have both knowledge of and interest in Asia. As an intern, you must be insured through your university.

Find more information here