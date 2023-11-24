HCMC delegation visited Vietnamese Embassy in Finland

A delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai, visited Finland on November 22, to strengthen ties and celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The delegation emphasized Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to building a smart urban area and fostering sustainable development. Deputy Secretary, Nguyen Ho Hai, sought support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland for Ho Chi Minh City’s initiatives.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland, Pham Thi Thanh Binh, acknowledged the visit’s significance and proposed cooperation in nursing training and Finnish language programs. Deputy Secretary, Nguyen Ho Hai, urged the signing of a MoU between Ho Chi Minh City and Tampere.

The delegation also engaged with Helsinki Partners Organization, exploring collaboration on emissions reduction and green development. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed admiration for Helsinki’s standards and experiences in attracting talent and investors in priority fields aligned with Ho Chi Minh City’s growth goals.

