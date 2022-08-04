Successful summer camp of 2022 for Vietnamese youth living abroad

The Annual Vietnamese Summer Camp for Vietnamese young expats living abroad successfully wrapped up on 2 August 2022 in the city of Vung Tau in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The camp was first organized back in 2004.

This year, Vietnamese Summer Camp 2022 brought more than 100 Vietnamese youths aged 16-24 from various countries together, including from Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and ASEAN countries together to learn about their Vietnamese cultures and histories.

During the closing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Ngoc Khanh said he hoped the campers had great experiences with Vietnam and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and that they would become ambassadors promoting Vietnamese nature, culture and people to international friends.

Then, he also added that he wanted the campers to help strengthen the friendship and relations between Vietnam and other nations.