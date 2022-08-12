Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Denmark and Vietnam discuss ways to enhance cooperation

Mr. Thomas Bustrup, Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) had a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, Mr. Luong Thanh Nghi about cooperation between the two countries on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 in Copenhagen.

He indicated that as many Danish businesses intend to expand their operations abroad, Vietnam has emerged as a potential destination.

According to the agenda, representatives of Danish companies will accompany Crown Prince Frederik in his upcoming visit to Vietnam in early November to seek business and investment opportunities with Vietnamese agencies and partners, said Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Luong Thanh Nghi affirmed that the Vietnamese embassy and domestic agencies will coordinate closely with DI and other Danish agencies and organizations to successfully organize the upcoming trip.

In addition, he informed his host about a forum, “Vietnam – Denmark cooperation in digital and green transformation” which will be organized by the Vietnamese embassy on 5 September 2022 in Copenhagen.

