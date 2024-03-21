Photos of Sweden at Chinese Airport

A photo exhibition have been installed at the Beijing Capital International Airport marking the the collaboration with the Swedish Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The exhibition opened this Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

The two airport have been “Sister Airports” since 2016 and the current exhibition shows the Swedish landscape.

The Swedish Ambassador Per Augustsson says that he hopes the exhibit will inspire more travelers to visit Sweden and adds the following:

“Sweden is a beautiful country, as you can see. We have historic sights, lots of natural beauty and sustainable architecture”.

