China / International relations / Sweden

Photos of Sweden at Chinese Airport

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

A photo exhibition have been installed at the Beijing Capital International Airport marking the the collaboration with the Swedish Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The exhibition opened this Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

The two airport have been “Sister Airports” since 2016 and the current exhibition shows the Swedish landscape.

The Swedish Ambassador Per Augustsson says that he hopes the exhibit will inspire more travelers to visit Sweden and adds the following:

“Sweden is a beautiful country, as you can see. We have historic sights, lots of natural beauty and sustainable architecture”.

Source: CGTN

Related posts:

Singapore delegation visited Stockholm Arlanda, Swedavia New Swedish Consul General in HK pledges to continue charitable work Consul General Augustsson visited Hong Kong’s State Theatre Chinese Minister and Swedish Ambassador exchange views

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup i a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *