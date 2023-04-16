Malaysia considers breaking 5G monopoly held by Ericsson

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is considering adding other technology partners in the work on Malaysia’s 5G network. If so, he will be breaking the current monopoly held by Swedish technology firm Ericsson.

The subject is at the top of the agenda when officials meet to discuss how to proceed with the country’s most important technology upgrade. A project that is expected to cost more than RM16.5 billion ($3.74 billion).

The Cabinet is expected to make a final decision on the matter in April. Close advisors to the prime minister said, that Anwar is open to the idea of other technology providers participating in the 5G rollout.

“The operators have made representations and there is a strong possibility of opening up the field,” said a Finance Ministry official familiar with the ongoing discussions.

Source: borneobulletin.com