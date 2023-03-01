Huawei dominates the Mobile World Congress despite sanctions

After three years of pandemic disruption, tens of thousands from the tech industry have gathered in Barcelona this week for the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

MWC is an annual industry expo where mobile phone producers show off new devices while industry executives inspect the latest networking gear and software.

150 Chinese companies out of 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors are attending the event, with Huawei Technologies Ltd. having the biggest presence.

Huawei has been expanding its presence by 50 per cent compared to last year and is now taking up almost an entire exhibition hall at Barcelona’s Fira convention center, organizers said.

That is despite Huawei being at the center of a geopolitical battle that has left parts of its business crippled by Western sanctions.

Still, the company has maintained its status as the world’s leading manufacturer of network gear thanks to sales in China and other markets where the US hasn’t been successful at persuading governments to boycott the company.

“The company’s excessive presence at the congress is a sign of defiance,” said John Strand, a Danish telecom industry consultant.

Huawei has declined to comment on their presence at the expo ahead of the opening.

