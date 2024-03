The Danish company Arla Food Ingredients will highlight their newest innovations at the 27th edition of Food Ingredients China (FIC 2024).

Arla will especially focus on their innovations in cheese and whey protein solutions. They will present a variety of products including nutritionally enhanced cheese made from whey protein.

The event will be hosted at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Conventional Center from 20 March 2024 to 22 March 2024.

Source: Asia One