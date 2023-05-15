International relations / Sweden / Taiwan

Swedish lawmakers arrives in Taiwan for official visit

Photo of the Swedish delegation arrives in Taiwan taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) via Taiwan News,

A Swedish parliamentary delegation including Markus Wiechel, Sara Gille, Nima Gholam Ali Pour, and Rasmus Giertz arrived in Taiwan for a six-day official visit.

According to Taiwan News, the delegation’s schedule is set to meet with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee will host a banquet for all four lawmakers.

In addition, the group will visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Welfare as well as medical, educational, and cultural institutions and facilities in Taiwan.

The official visit aims for the two countries to discuss common issues related to various fields and deepen their cooperation to enhance freedom and democracy.

